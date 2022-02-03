HomeLane appoints ex-AB InBev Director Of Marketing, Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer

Through his professional career, Udit has worked with reputed multi-nationals including AB InBev and Johnson & Johnson, where he has successfully led teams across the United States, China, India and South East Asia, to deliver accelerated growths and market leadership. He also worked as a Director of Marketing in India, before moving to Singapore, wherein he helped establish Budweiser as the #1 most powerful and leading premium beer brand. Udit is passionate about building brands in culture, nurturing brand communities and product and brand design. He is an alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology and INSEAD