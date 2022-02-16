HomeLane appoints Narayanan Rajagopalan as the Vice President-Design

He is former-Tata Elxsi Head of Service Design.
HomeLane announced the appointment of Narayanan Rajagopalan as its new Vice President- Design to lead the design team and to stay ahead of emerging design trends in home interiors. Narayanan will report to HomeLane’s co-founder & COO Tanuj Choudhry, starting February, 2022.
In his new role, Rajagopalan will bring together his expertise in experience design to enhance the customer experience at HomeLane and further HomeLane’s commitment to tech-enabled design. He will also focus on expanding HomeLane’s product offerings to offer value and function for the diverse Indian households.
Narayanan joins HomeLane from Tata Elxsi, where he led the service design domain across a variety of sectors. He comes with seventeen years of experience and has worked across both startups and established organizations.
Commenting on Narayanan’s appointment, Srikanth Iyer & Tanuj Choudhry, co-founders, HomeLane said, “Having Narayanan on the team will bring a wealth of experience and will help us in driving our value proposition with a right blend of functionality, aesthetics, manufacturing technology and use of materials. His knowledge will augment the growth of personalized design services and consumer revenue. We are thrilled to welcome Narayanan onboard to oversee and build HomeLane’s future product portfolio.”
Expressing his delight, Narayanan Rajagopalan, vice president - design said, "I am excited to be part of HomeLane and look forward to assisting our consumers in identifying their needs, aspirations and creating solutions that will help us to deliver their dream homes"
Narayanan Rajagopalan has also worked in Hettich India as their chief designer. Previously, at Tata Elxsi, he successfully contributed to many experience design projects in the sectors of retail, L&D, passenger experience for mass transit systems, defence projects, innovation labs, corporate experience centres and also created solutions for home users with innovative furniture solutions. His passion to craft spaces to suit the needs of customers has led him to design and create products in set design, computer-aided animations, retail environments, furniture design and service design. He is an alumnus of National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad and BKPS College of Architecture, Pune.