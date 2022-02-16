HomeLane appoints Narayanan Rajagopalan as the Vice President-Design

Narayanan Rajagopalan has also worked in Hettich India as their chief designer. Previously, at Tata Elxsi, he successfully contributed to many experience design projects in the sectors of retail, L&D, passenger experience for mass transit systems, defence projects, innovation labs, corporate experience centres and also created solutions for home users with innovative furniture solutions. His passion to craft spaces to suit the needs of customers has led him to design and create products in set design, computer-aided animations, retail environments, furniture design and service design. He is an alumnus of National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad and BKPS College of Architecture, Pune.