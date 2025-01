Honasa Consumer appoints Amit Singh as brand lead. Brand Factory is Honasa’s dedicated division for launching and nurturing emerging brands. Prior to this role, Singh was working with Flash as head of brand and growth.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Singh is a marketing professional with expertise in brand marketing, growth hacking, product management, P&L management, and sales. He has worked with organisations such as PharmEasy and Paytm.