Honasa Consumer appoints Harleen Bhatti as Vice President- D2C

Honasa Consumer has appointed Harleen Bhatti as vice president – D2C. Prior to this role, Bhatti was working as vice president- D2C at Wellbeing Nutrition.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bhatti brings over 15 years of experience across early and growth-stage D2C ventures and management consulting. Her expertise spans growth strategy, customer retention, performance marketing, P&L management, online customer experience, brand building, and improving lifetime value to drive revenue growth.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as The Good Glamm Group, Lenskart, Cure.Fit, Capillary Technologies, KPMG India, Evalueserve, and more.