Honasa Consumer appoints Pratik Mukherjee as the Head Of Brand Factory

With over a decade of experience, Pratik has been a part of prestigious brands like P&G, Gillette, and Urban Company. He began his professional career with Tata Consultancy Group before moving on to IIM- Ahmedabad to complete his master's degree. After which he joined Procter & Gamble, where he worked on the Gillette brand and oversaw some of the most successful brand launches and campaigns, earning him numerous awards. He served as the head of Procter & Gamble's DTC business for India and South Asia. Later he joined Urban Company as the marketing head for Beauty, Grooming & Cleaning verticals. Then moving on to becoming the Head of Marketing at Infra.Market (construction unicorn).