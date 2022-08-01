Honasa Consumer appoints Pratik Mukherjee as the Head Of Brand Factory

He will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.
Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Ayuga, & Aqualogica and the fastest growing House of Brands for personal care, appointed Pratik Mukherjee as vice president, brand factory where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa.
With over a decade of experience, Pratik has been a part of prestigious brands like P&G, Gillette, and Urban Company. He began his professional career with Tata Consultancy Group before moving on to IIM- Ahmedabad to complete his master's degree. After which he joined Procter & Gamble, where he worked on the Gillette brand and oversaw some of the most successful brand launches and campaigns, earning him numerous awards. He served as the head of Procter & Gamble's DTC business for India and South Asia. Later he joined Urban Company as the marketing head for Beauty, Grooming & Cleaning verticals. Then moving on to becoming the Head of Marketing at Infra.Market (construction unicorn).
Being a Cannes awardee and visionary business leader, Pratik’s innovation-first approach has been critical in driving transformation across sectors and geographies delivering unprecedented growth and record market share across his assignments. He has created successful marketing campaigns by combining robust consumer research with result-oriented programs. Pratik has been acknowledged with various awards like Asia President’s Award and Global President Awards, among others.
Speaking on his role, Pratik Mukherjee said, “I am honored and excited to join Honasa and contribute towards the journey to build a house of consumer-loved brands leveraging the digital-first D2C playbook. Honasa Consumer’s brands have created tremendous displacement capturing sizable market share and garnering consumer trust in a very short period. I look forward to joining this trailblazing team and contributing to the next wave of growth for the company.”
Commenting on the onboarding, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer said, “Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of competition in this extremely dynamic digital ecosystem. Pratik has extensive experience of building millennial brands, and he will elevate and support us as we plan to implement efficient strategies to launch new brands and take the businesses to the next level with his knowledge and expertise. We are thrilled to have him on board as we expand the company."