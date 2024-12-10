Honasa Consumer promotes Meetu Mulchandani as Head of Brand Factory

Honasa Consumer, home to renowned brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, and Dr. Sheth's, today announced the elevation of Meetu Mulchandani as vice president and head of Brand Factory.

Advertisment

Brand Factory, Honasa’s division for launching and nurturing emerging brands, has been a pivotal driver of the organisation’s growth. Mulchandani has been instrumental in shaping this division, spearheading the success of brands like Aqualogica, The Derma Co., Dr. Sheth’s, and Staze. In her expanded role, she will lead the end-to-end journey of crafting new brands within Honasa’s House of Brands portfolio. This will encompass ideation, in-depth market research, consumer insights, concept testing, and shaping business and marketing strategy, with a strong emphasis on innovation, and market dominance through strategic growth initiatives.

Commenting on the elevation, Varun Alagh, CEO and co-founder, Honasa Consumer, said, "Brand Factory is central to Honasa’s vision of building India’s largest Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) House of Brands. By identifying market gaps and understanding evolving consumer needs, we’ve consistently launched and scaled successful brands. Meetu has been instrumental in this journey, driving innovation and growth for brands like Aqualogica and Dr. Sheth’s, transforming them into 100 crore success stories. I am confident she’ll continue to excel in this expanded role and bring her unique perspective, creativity and strategic mindset to lead the brand factory team.”

“I am both honoured and excited to step into this new role at a time when Honasa Consumer is poised for even greater innovation and growth. It’s been incredibly fulfilling to be part of this dynamic team, and I’m eager to continue building impactful brands that resonate with our customers. This is just the beginning, and I look forward to driving forward our vision of creating brands that not only disrupt the market but also make a meaningful difference in people's lives,” added Meetu.

Meetu Mulchandani brings nearly two decades of experience in the beauty and personal care industry. She has been with Honasa for nearly 4 years now and has been at the helm of building young brands. Her career spans impactful roles at Nyumi, The Mom’s Co., Healthkart, Alteus Biogenics, and Mankind Pharma.

Brand Factory, under Meetu’s leadership, will continue to be the driving force behind Honasa Consumer’s innovation ecosystem. By fostering end-to-end ideation, incubation, and execution, it aims to introduce disruptive brands that cater to evolving consumer needs.