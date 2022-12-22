Honasa Consumer strengthens corporate governance with 50% independent Board Members

Subramaniam Somasundaram is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree of commerce from University of Madras, Madras and is a chartered accountant and cost accountant. Previously, he was the chief financial officer for Titan Company for a decade. During his association with Titan Company, he was also on the board of its subsidiaries like Caratlane Trading and Titan Engineering and Automation . Currently he is also an Independent Director on the boards of Teamlease Services , Avanti Finance Private, API Holdings, Landmark Retail FZE (Dubai) and Innoviti Technologies. He has worked in the telecom industry for over 11 years as well, as the chief financial officer for BPL Mobile group and chief executive officer for BPL Mobile operations in Mumbai and chief financial officer of the telecom vertical in Essar group in its foray into Africa. He has also worked earlier in his career with I.T.C , V.S.T Industries in India and Mannai Corporation, Qatar.