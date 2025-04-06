Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra resigns

Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer (CMO), has tendered her resignation with effect from closure of business hours on June 30, 2025 due to personal reasons, as mentioned by the organisation in a regulatory filing. Varun Alagh, CEO and whole time director of the company, will assume the interim charge of chief marketing officer.

Mishra was leading the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer's brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and BBlunt.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Godrej Consumer Products, PepsiCo, Hewitt Associates, and Nestlé.