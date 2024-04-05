Honda Cars India names Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Honda Cars India has announced Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales. He replaced Yuichi Murata, who has moved to Honda Mexico as President.
Shimizu has been associated with Honda for over 25 years, operating in various international markets such as Japan, China, and Thailand.
He has experience in marketing and sales, handling tasks like product planning, overseas operations, and business planning. Before joining Honda Cars India, he led the business planning office at Honda Automobile (Thailand) from 2021 to 2023.