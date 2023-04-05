Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India rejigs top management

Otani started his career with Honda Japan in the year 1997. In the year 2001, Otani served in Motorcycle Section, responsible for Europe. In 2005, he joined Honda Italy Industriale S.P.A for 5 years. In 2010, He was responsible for South America from Japan HQ, later in 2011 he moved to Honda Motor Argentina & further in 2013, he shifted to Honda South America.