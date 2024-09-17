Honeywell India appoints Prashanth Balarama as senior director of communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Balarama previously led global communications for IBM's Artificial Intelligence business.
Prashanth Balarama joins Honeywell, a provider of integrated automation and software solutions, as senior director of communications, Honeywell India. In this role, PB will be responsible for leading internal and external communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives across India to help build our brand and drive growth.
PB joins the company from IBM, where he has spent more than 25 years in a series of communications and marketing leadership positions throughout the Asia Pacific region.
Most recently, he led global communications for IBM's Artificial Intelligence business and was based in Singapore.