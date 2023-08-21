HonorTech appoints Aanchal Wadhwa as Associate Communications Director

In her new capacity, Aanchal will leverage her extensive experience in the field of Tech PR to reinforce HonorTech's positioning in the market. With over a decade of experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the brand. Aanchal's previous role as General Manager Corporate Communications at realme India, where she played a vital role in shaping the corporate strategy and bolstering the brand's presence and growth, exemplifies her prowess in the industry.