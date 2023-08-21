HonorTech appoints Aanchal Wadhwa as Associate Communications Director

She will lead external communication and strategy.
HonorTech, the licensing company for Honor smartphones, has announced the appointment of Aanchal Wadhwa as the associate communications director. Aanchal will be at the helm of the company's external communication efforts and will play a pivotal role in devising and executing communication strategies to further enhance the brand's presence and reputation.
In her new capacity, Aanchal will leverage her extensive experience in the field of Tech PR to reinforce HonorTech's positioning in the market. With over a decade of experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and insights that will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the brand. Aanchal's previous role as General Manager Corporate Communications at realme India, where she played a vital role in shaping the corporate strategy and bolstering the brand's presence and growth, exemplifies her prowess in the industry.
Aanchal's proficiency in strategic communication has been honed through her work with renowned brands like Google and Coolpad, where she led the charge on various award-winning campaigns. Her expertise in creating impactful communication initiatives has established her as a stalwart in the field.
Aanchal expressed her excitement about joining HonorTech, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with HonorTech. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the tech industry is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the brand's growth and success through strategic communication initiatives that resonate with our audiences."
Aanchal Wadhwa's appointment comes as a strategic move by HonorTech to reinforce its communication efforts and enhance its brand presence in the market. Her proven track record in the tech PR sector and her visionary approach to communication strategies make her an valuable asset to the company.