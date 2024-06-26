Hoopr ropes in BookMyShow's Rakesh Nair and CredR's Vitasta Kaul

Vitasta Kaul, CMO of Hoopr, added, "I am excited to join the dynamic team at Hoopr and contribute to their remarkable growth story. The creator economy presents a canvas of limitless possibilities, and Hoopr's innovative platform is empowering creators, including 85% from the Nano category with fewer than 10,000 subscribers, to unleash their true potential by using copyright-cleared music to avoid legal hurdles and ensure smooth channel growth. With the broader creator economy thriving, over 700,000 people in India can make a living through YouTube income alone. As the market potential is immense, with over a million Indian channels crossing the 1,000-subscriber milestone to enable monetization, I am committed to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with our audience and drive Hoopr to new heights."