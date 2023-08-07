Hormuz Bana appointed as JioCinema's Marketing Director

He was previously working as senior manager - marketing, Digital Ventures (JioCinema).
JioCinema(Viacom18 Media) has announced the appointment of Hormuz Bana as its new marketing director. Bana posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile, according to which the elevation was effective from the month of April. He was previously working as senior manager - marketing, Digital Ventures (JioCinema).
In his new role as Marketing Director, Hormuz Bana will be responsible for overseeing Jio's marketing initiatives, including brand management, advertising, digital marketing, and customer engagement strategies. Bana in his prior stints has worked with ZEEL, The Walt Disney Company and Digit 9.0 Web Marketing.