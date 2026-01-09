Housing.com parent company appoints Kapil Goswami as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

REA India, the PropTech company and the parent organisation of Housing.com has announced the appointment of Kapil Goswami as chief growth and marketing officer. Based at the company’s Gurgaon office, Kapil will spearhead growth, marketing, and consumer engagement initiatives, joining the REA India executive leadership team and reporting directly to Praveen Sharma, CEO.

Kapil Goswami brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling consumer businesses across fintech, e-commerce, entertainment, and technology, spanning high-growth startups as well as global organisations. Most recently at Paytm, he led consumer growth for the Paytm app and served as chief business officer for Paytm Movies, driving large-scale user acquisition, strengthening monetisation, and delivering profitable growth across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets in one of India’s most competitive consumer ecosystems.

Prior to Paytm, Kapil spent more than a decade at Google, holding multiple leadership roles across Asia Pacific, including heading marketing analytics and attribution and leading search sales strategy and operations across 15+ diverse markets. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing teams, managed significant P&L responsibilities, launched new products and businesses, and applied data-driven consumer insights to drive sustainable growth.

Praveen Sharma, CEO, Housing.com, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kapil to our leadership team. His deep expertise in consumer growth, marketing, and business strategy, combined with his track record of scaling high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver unmatched experiences to home seekers and sellers. Kapil’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and strengthening Housing.com’s market position across India.”

Kapil Goswami, chief growth and marketing officer, Housing.com, stated, “It is an exciting opportunity to join REA India at this pivotal stage of growth. The real estate sector is rapidly evolving, and Housing.com is uniquely positioned to transform the home buying, selling, and renting experience through innovative growth strategies. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive consumer engagement, build strong marketing capabilities, and unlock new avenues of growth across India.”