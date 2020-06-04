HP's Abhijit Chakraborty joins Brainpan as VP Strategy

Abhijit Chakraborty from HP has recently joined Brainpan as vice president, Strategy. BrainPan is a marketing and advertising agency in Gurugram. At HP, Abhijit was working as Digital Marketing Lead - Personal Computers. Prior to that, he has worked with Pernod Ricard for around 3 years as digital marketing manager. Abhijit has also worked with OYO as social media manager for around 2 years.