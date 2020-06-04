By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

HP's Abhijit Chakraborty joins Brainpan as VP Strategy

He is the founder of The Anonymous Writer, an online storytelling community.

Abhijit Chakraborty from HP has recently joined Brainpan as vice president, Strategy. BrainPan is a marketing and advertising agency in Gurugram. At HP, Abhijit was working as Digital Marketing Lead - Personal Computers. Prior to that, he has worked with Pernod Ricard for around 3 years as digital marketing manager. Abhijit has also worked with OYO as social media manager for around 2 years.

Abhijit is the founder of The Anonymous Writer, an online storytelling community and is also a speaker at TEDx. In the past, Abhijit has also worked with Li & Fung as Supply Chain Manager for around 6 years and Genpact as Associate for a year.

OYO RoomsPernord Ricard IndiaBrainPanAbhijit ChakrabortyThe Anonymous Writer