HT Media Group appoints Ravi Krishnan as Editor-in-Chief of Mint

As a columnist, he has focused on Indian economics, the securities markets, and financial services business. His early career includes reporting stints at Financial Express and sub-editing roles at The Economic Times. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and has reported on diverse industries including automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

Ravi Krishnan takes the helm from Sruthijith KK, who has served as Editor-in-Chief since November 2020.

During his tenure, Sruthijith played a pivotal role in upholding Mint's reputation in the world of business and financial journalism and supporting its growth in line with the group's broader objectives.