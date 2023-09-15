HT Media Group appoints Ravi Krishnan as Editor-in-Chief of Mint

Prior to this, Ravi was the deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol.com.
HT Media Group, has announced the appointment of Ravi Krishnan as the editor-in-chief of Mint.
Mint was founded on February 1, 2007, to serve as an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream. It strives to be a catalyst for growth and change, partnering with its audiences to "Think Ahead, Think Growth". Published by HT Media Group.
Mint started its journey with an exclusive collaboration with The Wall Street Journal and was also India's first newspaper to be published in the Berliner format.
Ravi Krishnan, editor-in-chief, Mint said, "I am thrilled to return to the Mint newsroom. I was part of the team that launched Mint and I've seen the product evolve beyond its origins as a newspaper into a cutting-edge digital platform. I am looking forward to working with the amazing team here to maintain and grow Mint’s reputation as the best-in-class Indian publication for business news and insights."
Prior to this, Ravi was the deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol.com, where he played a pivotal role in launching the publication's premium subscription product and worked on opinion editorials.
This marks Ravi's return to Mint, where he spent nearly 12 years, climbing the ranks from staff writer to assistant managing editor. Ravi also has hands-on experience in data journalism, running Mint's data journalism unit, Plainfacts.
As a columnist, he has focused on Indian economics, the securities markets, and financial services business. His early career includes reporting stints at Financial Express and sub-editing roles at The Economic Times. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and has reported on diverse industries including automobiles and pharmaceuticals.
Ravi Krishnan takes the helm from Sruthijith KK, who has served as Editor-in-Chief since November 2020.
During his tenure, Sruthijith played a pivotal role in upholding Mint's reputation in the world of business and financial journalism and supporting its growth in line with the group's broader objectives.