HT Media Group names Shaily Sardana as national digital agency lead

She will spearhead a revenue strategy, leveraging innovative approaches to drive sustained growth and scale partnerships with key agencies.
HT Digital Streams, the digital arm of the Hindustan Times Group, has made strategic appointment to fortify its team, with Shaily Sardana assuming the pivotal role of leading agency relationship.
Shaily will spearhead a revenue strategy, leveraging innovative approaches to drive sustained growth and scale partnerships with key agencies to enhance the growth and profitability of HT Media Group.
Sardana brings over 17 years of rich industry expertise as a media professional. In her previous role at Wavemaker, she played a key role in the business team, developing and implementing media strategy for BFSI clients, working across multi-domain categories with brands such as Paytm, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazar, Nokia, Dabur, HP, SC Johnson, Monte Carlo, Hero FinCorp, among others.