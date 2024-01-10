HT Media Group names Shaily Sardana as national digital agency lead

Sardana brings over 17 years of rich industry expertise as a media professional. In her previous role at Wavemaker, she played a key role in the business team, developing and implementing media strategy for BFSI clients, working across multi-domain categories with brands such as Paytm, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazar, Nokia, Dabur, HP, SC Johnson, Monte Carlo, Hero FinCorp, among others.