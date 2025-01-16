Huella Services appoints Saurabh Wason as Revenue Head for NEXad

Huella Services announced the appointment of Saurabh Wason as the revenue head for NEXad, the company's interactive Connected TV (CTV) solutions platform.

Wason joins Huella from Mensa Brands, where he was leading the revenue for Mensxp, Idiva, and Hypp. This strategic hire reinforces Huella's aim to scaling up NEXad in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Announcing the appointment, Mayura Nayak, co-founder and CRO, Huella Services, said: “We are excited to have Saurabh Wason on board as the revenue head of NEXad. NEXad has already transformed passive viewing into active engagement, helping brands elevate their storytelling. We believe under Saurabh’s leadership NEXad will continue to develop groundbreaking CTV solutions that enable brands to create more engaging and impactful connections with their target audiences.”

Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Wason said: “I am thrilled to join Huella Services at an exciting juncture. At Huella, my role as revenue lead for Nexad will enhance my expertise in Connected TV solutions designed to deliver creative excellence while reshaping how brands engage with audiences on the big screen and interact with the households.”

In his new role, Wason will spearhead NEXad's revenue growth initiatives and drive innovation in interactive CTV advertising solutions. With over 16 years of experience at digital media companies including Times Internet, MSN, ByteDance, and Jagran New Media, Wason brings extensive expertise in strategic growth, revenue optimisation, and digital innovation.