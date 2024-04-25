HUL announces key changes in management committee; promotes BP Biddappa & Anuradha Razdan

During his last stint in HUL, he was instrumental in setting up the Winning in Many Indias approach, creating a more agile and focused business unit framework in South Asia and launching the Prabhat community development program that has, till date, impacted over 10 million Indians. Over the last 5 years, he has led two critical expertise functions for Unilever globally– organisation development and people analytics and global employee relations. He also helped set up and build the Health and Wellbeing business for Unilever as well as the Unilever Professionals business.