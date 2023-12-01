HUL announces key management changes

Kartik is currently the global vice president and head of oral care & skin cleansing for D&E markets. Kartik joined HUL as a management trainee in 1998, and since then, he has worked across Unilever businesses in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In his career spanning more than 25 years, Kartik has worked extensively in Marketing across categories. In his previous role as the Global Vice President for Lifebuoy, he led the brand to become the world’s no 1 hygiene brand and carried out one of the largest skin cleansing market development activities with the Lifebuoy handwashing campaign. In his current role, he has significantly strengthened the competitiveness of Oral Care globally in Unilever.