HUL appoints Nitin Paranjpe as Non-Executive Chairman

Sanjiv Misra, chairman of the NRC said that the Company had been privileged to have Mr Sanjiv Mehta as the Chairman of the Board and thanked Mr Mehta for providing effective leadership to the Board for the last few years. He said, “Sanjiv has played a stellar role not only in leading the business to high performance in a challenging environment but has also led the Board, most ably, setting high standards of governance and transparency in Board management. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sanjiv for his contributions as the chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him in his capacity as the CEO & managing director. We would also like to welcome Nitin as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.”