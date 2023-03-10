HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as new CEO

Rohit Jawa will succeed Sanjiv Mehta and he will take over as the new MD and CEO from June 27, 2023.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced that Rohit Jawa will take over as the new managing director & CEO of HUL from 27th June 2023, and will join the company as CEO designate and whole-time director from 1st April 2023.
With this announcement, Ranjay Gulati has also been appointed Independent Director on HUL Board.
Rohit will also take over as President, Unilever South Asia. He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective 1st April, 2023. After a transformational tenure of 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company.
Rohit (56), is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever in London where since January 2022, he has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever. He started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across - India, South East Asia, and North Asia. As EVP for North Asia & Chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally. As the Chairman of Unilever Philippines, he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally. Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase.
Sanjiv (62), took over as the MD & CEO of HUL in October 2013 leading the business through a period of sustained growth. During his decade at the helm, the business crossed the 50 thousand crore turnover mark and the market capitalization of the company increased more than four times from $17 billion to $75 billion, reinforcing HUL as one of India’s most valuable businesses.
Thanking Sanjiv for his immense and sustainable contribution to the business, Nitin Paranjpe, non-executive Chairman, HUL said, “Sanjiv with his foresight has led HUL to become a high-performing and future-fit business. He has been an integral part of the Unilever Leadership Executive and has driven the South Asia growth agenda as the president of the market cluster. As the President of FICCI last year, Sanjiv made a significant contribution towards the industry in India. Through his passion, commitment, and endless energy, he leaves behind a business that is now poised to achieve even greater heights.”
Welcoming Rohit to HUL, Nitin added, “I am delighted to welcome Rohit back to India. He has a deep understanding of the business landscape particularly in Asia and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance.”