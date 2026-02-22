HUL elevates Pavan Bedi to CMO Foods

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed veteran leader Pavan Bedi as the chief marketing officer (CMO) for its Foods business. Bedi, who has been with the FMCG giant for over 22 years, announced his elevation via a LinkedIn post. Sharing the news with his network, he stated, "I’m delighted to share that I will be stepping into a new role as CMO Foods, HUL".

Bedi’s journey at Unilever is a testament to long-term leadership. Before this appointment, he served as the global brand vice president for over four years. His career at the company has been marked by significant global mandates, including a tenure as global brand director for Pond’s based in Singapore, where he delivered innovation programs across South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

One of his most notable contributions was as global brand director for Glow & Lovely, where he was "mandated to create the rebranding of Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely". His portfolio also includes a six-year stint with Lifebuoy, where he crafted the brand’s "Purpose agenda" and "Social Mission," focusing on public-private partnerships with platforms like the United Nations. In his new role based in Mumbai, Bedi will oversee the strategic growth and marketing for HUL’s expansive foods portfolio.

Reflecting on his long-standing association with the firm, his LinkedIn announcement emphasized his continued commitment to the organization’s vision as he transitions into this critical leadership vertical.