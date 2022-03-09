HUL elevates Priya Nair to Global CMO

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said, “I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever’s high science and technology credentials. Deepak has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth. He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in start-up business verticals. I am certain that they will take the business to the next level of performance.”