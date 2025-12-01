HUL names Vandana Suri Executive Director of its Home Care biz.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Vandana Suri to the HUL Management Committee (MC) as executive director, Home Care in succession to Srinandan Sundaram, who will take over as CEO of Unilever International. The changes will be effective January 1, 2026.

Vandana, currently the general manager, beauty & wellbeing for Unilever Indonesia, has worked with multinationals such as PepsiCo, Tetra Pak and Nielsen, before joining HUL in 2011. She has over 20 years of experience building brands and leading categories including several Unilever businesses in India, South Asia and Indonesia.

Vandana led the premium laundry portfolio at HUL and consistently delivered strong growth during her tenure. As the vice president, skin care & colour cosmetics, beauty & wellbeing at HUL, she charted a premiumisation pathway for Skin Care, focusing on high-growth spaces and formats.

Thanking Srinandan for his contribution to HUL over the years, Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL said, “Joining the company as a management trainee, donning several leadership positions across customer development and marketing, and finally spending the last nine years as part of the management committee, Srinandan has made immense contribution to the HUL growth journey. As the executive director for Home Care, he led the business for growth and decisive market share gains. As he moves on to his new role, I would like to congratulate him and extend my heartfelt gratitude for his contribution to HUL.”

Welcoming Vandana to the HUL MC, Priya added, “Vandana has a deep understanding of consumers, markets and ecosystems. She has successfully led diverse, multicultural teams to foster high performance with empathy. I welcome her back to HUL and I am confident that she will take the Home Care business to even greater heights.”