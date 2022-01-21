HUL’s Gaurav Jeet Singh moves on after 13 years

He was its General Manager Media- South Asia.
Gaurav Jeet Singh has bid adieu to Hindustan Unilever (HUL) after 13 years and nine months. He’d joined the consumer goods giant in 2008 as a regional sales and customer manager and moved up the ranks to become its general manager, media, South Asia.
He penned a long note on LinkedIn announcing his move and thanking those who made his stint at HUL memorable:
I am moving on to a new adventure after 13+ years at Unilever- years spent across sales, marketing and media. I am told that it is difficult to replicate the excitement of the first day of a new start- I have been lucky to have had many days in the last fourteen years that beat the day one at Unilever. And, that was a very high base to beat.
No two years were the same yet I walk away with “Repeatable Models”. And, the interesting times we live in made it even more special- massive consumer landscape transition, digital disruption and television audience measurement reboot.
Product launches, business restructuring, on-boarding an acquisition, new brands, big brands, small brands, consumer durable brand, Direct to Consumer, TV audience measurement, shaping the media ecosystem, media led business growth models, managing large teams, managing small teams, managing managers, managing execution teams, winning Cannes, South Asia Marketer of the year, Content Day, Top 100 Marketing Leaders in India, managing agency teams, managing teams across countries, partnerships across print, broadcast and digital, Start-up Foundry, Twitter trolled and much more. What an exciting expedition!
A big thank you to my mentors- Sanjiv Mehta, Badri Narayanan, Sudhir Sitapati, Rahul Welde, Priya Nair, Srinandan Sundaram, Anshul Asawa and Kedar Lele.
Huge gratitude to members of teams I led and peers so special- many of them are friends for life. Partners from Mindshare, Rapport, PHD, BARC, Indian Society Of Advertisers (ISA), Media Forum- ISA, MMA and partners across the broadcast, digital and print ecosystem- they made this journey even more fun.
Before HUL, Singh was an entrepreneur for nearly nine years during which he “built a successful logistics business which specialized in moving highly specialized cargo for the Indian Armed Forces, DRDO, DRDL, similar defense ministry related organizations,” as per his LinkedIn profile page. He’s also worked at L'Oréal as a sales officer for 14 months.