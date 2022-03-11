HUL's Prabha Narasimhan to join Colgate Palmolive India as MD & CEO

Colgate Palmolive Company has appointed HUL's executive director, Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate Palmolive (India). Narasimhan will replace Ram Raghavan, who has been promoted to president - enterprise for Oral Care, Colgate Palmolive Company. He will be based out of New York and his appointment will be effective from April 15, 2022.