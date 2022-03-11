HUL's Prabha Narasimhan to join Colgate Palmolive India as MD & CEO

The appointment will be effective from September 2022.
Colgate Palmolive Company has appointed HUL's executive director, Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate Palmolive (India). Narasimhan will replace Ram Raghavan, who has been promoted to president - enterprise for Oral Care, Colgate Palmolive Company. He will be based out of New York and his appointment will be effective from April 15, 2022.
The information was shared by the company in a official statement issued to SEBI.
Prabha's appointment is effective from the month of September, 2022. She has been with HUL for more than 14 years and is currently workng executive director at HUL. Prior to that, she worked with Madura Garments as general manager, strategy.