HUL's Sanjiv Mehta retires as MD and CEO

Sanjiv introduced several transformative business programmes such as ‘Dial Up the Big Q’ and ‘Winning in Many Indias’ to make the business more consumer-centric, agile, and resilient. To make the business more future-fit, Sanjiv kickstarted the ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda by leveraging data, harnessing latest technologies, and designing business models to redefine how HUL engages with consumers, customers, and the way the business operates. He has led the business into future growth segments with several strategic mergers and acquisitions such as the amalgamation of GSK Consumer Healthcare into HUL, one of the biggest FMCG mergers in the country. He recognised the significance of responsible growth and championed initiatives that focused on environmental conservation, community development, and improving livelihoods. Some of HUL’s most impactful initiatives, like the Hindustan Unilever Foundation, Prabhat, our Suvidha centres and Project Shakti, are shining examples.