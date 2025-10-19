HUL's Sindhuu Govindarajan joins Tata Consumer Products as VP of marketing

Sindhuu Govindarajan has announced her departure from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where she served as Brand Director for Surf Excel, South Asia. She will be joining Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) as Vice President, Marketing, in the company’s Foods division.

Govindarajan shared the news through a LinkedIn post, reflecting on her time at HUL and expressing gratitude for the journey. “The HUL street – the magic I walked into every day at 8:30 am when all the world’s problems disappeared for those brief few minutes of calm and when that coffee at Bru made me feel ready to conquer the day,” she wrote. “I only wish that I could carry all the magical energy from this street with me for a lifetime. After all, the magic is in the people and I’m sure the relationships I carry with me are for a lifetime.”

Announcing her next move, she added, “Surf’in from the largest FMCG to the fastest FMCG – Tata Consumer Product Limited as Vice President with their Foods division. Grateful, heartful and soul-full.”

Govindarajan concluded her post with a line by former HUL CEO Sanjiv Mehta: “From one great organisation to another, continuing to be at the heart of the India growth story.”

With over seven years at Unilever, Govindarajan played a key role in driving the growth and marketing strategy for Surf Excel in South Asia. Before joining Unilever, she held leadership roles at Reckitt and Procter & Gamble, bringing with her extensive experience across some of India’s largest consumer goods brands.