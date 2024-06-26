Human ropes in Umesh Mandve as new business head

Human co-founders and directors Chirag Raheja and Imran Khan say, “We are very careful about the people we work with. Our first and foremost criteria is that they should be good people. Umesh fits the bill perfectly, now, and in the long run. While his business acumen and stellar track record in delighting clients are the tangible reasons for having him, his discipline and ethics are the softer, bigger reasons. His values resonate deeply with the culture we’re trying to create within the company - both, in India, and abroad.”