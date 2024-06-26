Human ropes in Umesh Mandve as new business head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mandve has held important positions in companies like Lawrence & Mayo, Infectious, and most recently, Pacific Group.
Human, the independent agency started by Chirag Raheja and Imran Khan in 2023 has just onboarded a new business head - Umesh Mandve. Umesh comes with over ten years of rich advertising and marketing experience. Having held important positions in companies like Lawrence & Mayo, Infectious, and most recently, Pacific Group, he’s now looking to play a pivotal role in the growth journey of Human.
Speaking on his appointment, Umesh commented “I am thrilled to step into the role of Business Head at Human. While delivering top-notch work is vital, working with good people holds even greater value. Having collaborated with Chirag and Imran for many years and knowing them since 2018, I’ve witnessed their passion and creativity firsthand. Together, we are a team committed not just to delivering outstanding results, but also to forging strong, meaningful relationships with our clients and partners. I look forward to contributing to our growth and success. It truly feels good to be 'human'.”
Human co-founders and directors Chirag Raheja and Imran Khan say, “We are very careful about the people we work with. Our first and foremost criteria is that they should be good people. Umesh fits the bill perfectly, now, and in the long run. While his business acumen and stellar track record in delighting clients are the tangible reasons for having him, his discipline and ethics are the softer, bigger reasons. His values resonate deeply with the culture we’re trying to create within the company - both, in India, and abroad.”
Umesh has an MBA degree specialising in marketing, which lends him a strong understanding of consumer behavior, and a proficiency in strategic business management.