Humsa Dhir moves on after a decade as SPNI’s communications head

Humsa Dhir, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has announced her decision to step down after an impactful decade with the organisation.

Since joining SPNI in 2015, Dhir has been instrumental in defining the company’s corporate voice across its broadcast, digital, and sports businesses. Her tenure is marked by strategic communication, reputation management, and adept crisis handling, positioning SPNI as a trusted media entity.

Beyond communications, Dhir played a pivotal role as Chair of the organisation’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee for two terms, led social media governance, and spearheaded the award-winning Go-Beyond Podcast, celebrated for its innovative corporate storytelling. With a career spanning media, energy, manufacturing, and automotive industries, she has advised CXOs and boards across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East on trust-building, change management, and long-term value creation.

Acknowledging her contribution, Manu Wadhwa, CHRO, SPNI, said: “Humsa has been an exceptional custodian of SPNI’s reputation and values. Her ability to craft compelling narratives, build meaningful stakeholder engagement, and lead with integrity has left a lasting imprint on the organisation. We will truly miss her insight, her partnership, and the calm confidence she always brought to the table. On behalf of SPNI, we wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

Reflecting on her journey, Humsa Dhir noted: “Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of building and leading a communications function that shaped how the company was perceived, understood, and trusted. The role called for equal measure of strategy and sensitivity, offering me immense opportunities to grow as a professional and as a person. As I close this chapter, I do so with deep gratitude and a clear sense of readiness to take this experience into new environments, embrace broader mandates, and continue driving impact through purposeful storytelling and reputation leadership.”

Dhir’s departure marks the end of a significant era at SPNI, where she not only established a strong communications function but also reinforced the role of storytelling in building corporate trust and reputation.