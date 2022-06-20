Hybrid announce Gandharv Sachdeva as country manager for India

Previously, he was with Times Internet as the product strategist for all Times Internet Digital Properties.
Hybrid, an Adtech company from Europe which has been present in India for over 2 years and gained a certain success in the industry just announced their new country manager for India- Gandharv Sachdeva.
Joining Hybrid family, Gandharv Sachdeva brings with him a rich and diverse experience of a total of 12 years in Digital Marketing and Sales. Gandharv Sachdeva moved from Times Internet where he was the product strategist for all Times Internet Digital Properties.
As a country head, Gandharv’s experience and ability - will be expected to help Hybrid keep expanding and blooming business in India in the future.
Gandharv shared: “I feel honored, happy and humbled to be given this opportunity to join Hybrid and to lead the incredible business and the amazing India team as we move forward.
With over 15 years of expertise in the programmatic advertising industry, Hybrid has incredible power and strength to help advertisers in India to achieve high performances and brand awareness. Our main goal is creating products and services that really change people's lives, make it better and more comfortable.