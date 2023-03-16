Hybrid appoints Deepak Krishna as Senior Creative Director

Prior to joining Hybrid, Deepak was Associate Creative Director at Schbang Bangalore.
Deepak Krishna has joined communications agency Hybrid. He has been appointed Senior Creative Director of the creative digital shop.
Prior to joining Hybrid, Deepak was associate creative director at Schbang Bangalore where he led the creative output for 3 years. His work spans across brands like Xiaomi, Betty Crocker, Sujata Gold, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs, Tata Tea, Diageo, Infosys, Domino’s, Myntra, Unacademy, Redmi, cultsport, Housing.com, Reliance Foundation and more.
Apart from being an award-winning ad man, he is also well-known as a mentor to young creative teams, a skill he brings with him as he joins Hybrid. “Fascinated by telling a great story in the shortest time possible at a very young age, I chose advertising as a career more than a decade ago. Shortly after, the partnership with Omkar began. Hybrid now becomes the next step in our mission to make engaging storytelling the hero.” Says DK, as he is called amongst the industry folk. He adds, “By combining, and improving upon the best of traditional and digital eras, Hybrid strives to create advertising for ages, not just pages. That’s what our partners get from us consistently “.
Speaking about the appointment, founder Omkar Joshi says, “DK is a powerhouse who thrives on challenging briefs. There are very few creative leaders who understand so many aspects of the craft (in multiple Indian languages) and can contribute across functions while being great shepherds too. DK has proven his ability through a truly broad body of work in a very small period of time. I am thrilled that he has made Hybrid his home. We will gain in leaps and bounds from his vast experience in work and in life.”