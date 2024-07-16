Hygiene brand Pee Safe hires Arijit Sen as vice president of sales

The intimate hygiene market in India is currently pegged at Rs 8000 crore. It is growing at a 16% CAGR to more than double its size at Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years due to rising awareness about personal care and intimate products amongst consumers in urban and rural areas. Over the last few years, the market has witnessed significant innovation in the women’s sanitary pad and sexual wellness sub-segment with innovative products like menstrual cups, reusable and sustainable period panties, and female condoms marketed by players like Pee Safe. However, the market is still underpenetrated at less than 30% and has enough room to grow.