Hyperspace’s Arti Singh launches ConnectExp

This was Arti's second innings with dentsu India. Previously, she had been with the network for more than a decade and played a vital role in successfully delivering marketing experiential retail campaigns for brands. In fact she started her career with Hyperspace when it launched. She then moved to Madison for two years, where she worked for their retail arm MRP, before returning to lead Hyperspace. During the structural overhaul at Dentsu, she was asked to step down last month.