Hyperspace’s Arti Singh launches ConnectExp

Arti Singh has stepped down as the vice president at Dentsu India’s Hyperspace and has launched a shoppers marketing and experiential agency ConnectExp.
ConnectExp will help brands build lasting, meaningful connections with integrated solutions - physical and digital, shoppers and promotional marketing, experiential, creative and Design, product placement, promotions or a hybrid mix of all of those - using experiences, events, shoppers’s marketing, partnerships and other types of brand activation.
Arti Singh, Founder & Managing Partner ConnectExp, said, “Clients today are looking for specialist end-to-end approach which combines data & insight, planning, creative, a partnership division and a wonderful client servicing and project delivery team to create a holistic solution which connects brand and consumers. ConnectExp will bring the best talent, technology, commerce & experience to bring immersive experiences for the brands.”
With 19 years of marketing experience with an agency background in retail, experiential and shopper marketing, Singh has worked with Aaren Initiative (Lintas group), Dentsu and Madison World. In her long span of career until now she has worked with brands like HDFC Bank, Trent Ltd, Henkel Adhesives, Ceat Tyres, Bridgestone, Mastercard, Mattel Toys, L&T Switchgear, Disney, Piaggio, Magma Fin corp, Nippon paints, Berger paints, Pernod Ricard.
This was Arti's second innings with dentsu India. Previously, she had been with the network for more than a decade and played a vital role in successfully delivering marketing experiential retail campaigns for brands. In fact she started her career with Hyperspace when it launched. She then moved to Madison for two years, where she worked for their retail arm MRP, before returning to lead Hyperspace. During the structural overhaul at Dentsu, she was asked to step down last month.
Headquartered in Mumbai, it has rolled out its operations with a team of 20 people covering 7 cities in India.