Hyundai Motor India announces two key elevations in their senior management

Tarun Garg is appointed as new COO, and Gopala Krishnan CS as new CMO.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced elevations in its senior management leadership by elevating Tarun Garg from director (sales, marketing & service) to the chief operating officer (COO) and Gopala Krishnan CS from vice president (production) to chief manufacturing officer (CMO).
Garg will be overseeing sales, marketing, service & product strategy whereas Krishnan will be overseeing production, quality management & supply chain.
These elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.
In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as wholetime directors on the HMIL Board.
Congratulating the leadership, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”