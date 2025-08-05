IAMAI announces new leadership for Digital Gaming Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] has announced the appointment of Bhavit Sheth, co-founder & COO of Dream Sports (Dream11), as the new chairman of its digital gaming committee. Nikhil Bansal, industry head – gaming & eServices at Google has been appointed as the co-chairman of the Committee.

Sheth and Bansal takes over the leadership from Bhavin Pandya, co-founder, Games 24X7, who served as a chairman of the committee and Dilsher Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee, and Ankush Gera, co-founder & CEO, Junglee Games, as co-chairs of the committee.

The IAMAI Digital Gaming Committee represents the interest of India’s rapidly growing digital gaming ecosystem, which includes game developers, platforms, technology providers, and service partners. The committee plays an imoportant role in driving dialogue with policymakers, advocating for responsible gaming, and supporting the sustainable growth of the sector.

On his appointment, Sheth, co-founder & COO, Dream Sports (Dream11) said: “It’s an honour to take on the role of chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee. The sector has immense potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the vision of Digital India. I look forward to working closely with industry peers and policymakers to promote responsible gaming and build a sustainable ecosystem that benefits players, creators, and the broader community.”

Nikhil Bansal, industry head – gaming & eServices, Google said: “I’m excited to join as Co-Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee and collaborate with stakeholders to unlock new opportunities for growth. India’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and by fostering dialogue, best practices, and innovation, we can help shape an inclusive and thriving industry that delivers great experiences for millions of gamers.”