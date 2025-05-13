IAMAI appoints M.N. Srinivasu as Chairman

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the results of its governing council election, M.N. Srinivasu, co-founder, Billdesk, has been elected the chairman of the association. He replaces Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports. Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder, Razorpay, and Sameer Nigam, founder & CEO, PhonePe, have been elected the vice chairman and the Treasurer of the Association replacing Rajesh Magow, co-founder & group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman, Times Internet, respectively.

M.N. Srinivasu, Harshil Mathur and Sameer Nigam will together form the Association’s executive council along with the ex officio member Dr. Subho Ray, President, IAMAI.

The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of the IAMAI will take charge, for the next two years, 2025 – 2027, from the present councils at the upcoming annual general meeting. The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years.

