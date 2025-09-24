IAMAI elects new leadership for Public Policy Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Saurabh Singh, Head Digital and AI Policy at AWS India & South Asia, as the new chairperson of its Public Policy Committee. Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs & Public Policy at Rapido, and Seema Jindal, Head of Public Affairs at Truecaller, have been appointed as co-chairs. The appointments follow the committee’s recent elections.

The new office bearers succeed Vineeta Dixit (Spotify), who served as Chairperson, along with Senthil Kumar (Ninjacart) and Richa Mukherjee (PayU), who were co-chairs.

The Public Policy Committee engages with government stakeholders on digital economy policies, addressing issues such as data governance, safe harbour, equitable access, online safety, and consumer protection.

Saurabh Singh said, “I am deeply honoured and thankful to have been entrusted by IAMAI members with the leadership of the Public Policy Committee. As India's premier internet industry association, IAMAI brings together a diverse array of pioneering innovative companies at the forefront of digital advancement for the nation. In this role, I look forward to strengthening IAMAI's ongoing efforts to foster impactful policy dialogue with the Indian government. Our focus will be on addressing critical digital policy matters that are relevant to our members, while the ultimate goal would be to contribute to the national vision of building a $1 trillion digital economy.”

On his appointment as Co-Chair, Manasvi Mann said, “I’m delighted to be part of IAMAI’s Public Policy Committee as co-chair and look forward to contributing to meaningful dialogues and working together to drive policies that shape India’s digital future and benefit the ecosystem and its stakeholders.”

Seema Jindal added, “I am delighted to be stepping into the role of co-chair of IAMAI’s Public Policy Committee. At a time when India’s digital economy is growing exponentially and presenting immense potential, it is vital that industry and government work together to build a safe and inclusive digital ecosystem. At Truecaller, we are committed to the values of infusing trust and safety in digital communications. I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with fellow members to put forward constructive perspectives that drive meaningful impact in the policy space and help to strengthen user trust, foster innovation, and support India’s vision of becoming a global digital leader.”

IAMAI said it remains committed to supporting the growth of India’s digital economy and believes the new leadership will strengthen its policy advocacy role.