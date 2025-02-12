ICC on the look out for a CEO

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the global governing body of cricket. The body announced the development through a social media post.

Advertisment

Geoff Allardice who was earlier the CEO of the international cricket body, had stepped down from his position on Jan 30, 2025. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021. Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket, from Cricket Australia where he held the role of Cricket Operations Manager.



According to a notification by the ICC, the role is based at headquarters in Dubai, UAE and the last date to respond to this job application is by Monday 10 March. Key responsibilities for the role include crafting and implementing long-term strategic initiatives, managing complex global operations, and balancing governance with commercial growth. The CEO will also be responsible for negotiating sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and other revenue-generating activities to support the continued development of the sport.



The notification also says that a minimum of 10 plus years in senior leadership positions, such as CEO, COO, or Director, with a proven track record of managing large-scale organisations, ideally with an annual turnover of $250 million or more, are essential for the role.