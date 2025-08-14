ICCPL names Parkhi Pasricha as Vice President

Integrated Centre for Consultancy (ICCPL PR), PR and communications firm, has announced the promotion of Parkhi Pasricha to the position of vice president. Pasricha has over 15 years of experience in public relations and has contributed to ICCPL PR’s growth. Before joining ICCPL, she worked at Mutual PR and IMPRIMIS PR, handling clients in Technology, Healthcare, Start-ups, and Real Estate.

Speaking on her elevation, Parkhi Pasricha said, “I’m deeply grateful for the trust and support extended by the leadership at ICCPL PR. Over the years, my journey here has been about creating stories that resonate and building partnerships that endure. I look forward to contributing to ICCPL PR’s vision of delivering innovative, impactful communications and achieving new milestones together.”

Dushyant Sinha, founder and managing director of ICCPL PR, added, “Parkhi’s promotion to Vice President is a recognition of her consistent performance, leadership, and deep industry expertise. We are confident she will continue to play a pivotal role in our expansion and success, and continue to provide our clients with world-class strategic counsel and execution.”