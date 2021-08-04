iCubesWire appoints Moumita De as South Sales Head

Moumita will be based out of Bengaluru.
iCubesWire, a 360° digital marketing agency, has appointed Moumita De as group head- South at their Bengaluru branch. She is a dynamic digital specialist with over 15 years of experience and a history of exhibiting her exceptional prowess in digital. She has played instrumental roles in Business Development and Sales for eminent online firms like Times Internet, Rediff.com, Sizmek by Amazon, and more.
Speaking on the new addition to the team, Sahil Chopra, CEO and founder, iCubesWire, says, we are delighted to have Moumita at the helm of things in the South, working towards bringing in lucrative growth to the company. With Moumita on board, we have added new skills to our digital arsenal, and we are hoping to establish new relationships and advance further in the region.
Moumita will take the lead for iCubesWire in the southern region, exploring all avenues to escalate business development and fathom the depths of the regional markets. Her crucial responsibility areas will range between sales operations, introduce ground plans and add to revenue generation. Before her joining at iCubesWire, she was the AVP for Sales & Business Development for Ventes Avenues and had led successful campaigns for leading brands like Vivo, PicsArt, SHAREit, Xiaomi, and more.
Speaking on the new role, Moumita De, says, I’m excited to set off to a new journey awaiting me, and I’m looking forward to working with the young and energetic team at iCubesWire. I’m confident this companionship will add new feathers to the company’s hat, beginning with fostering new connections and picking up the pace in unaccustomed markets.