iCubesWire elevates Lovin Dhawan as business director of growth and strategy

The elevation aims to improve operational efficiency, elevate industry standards, and provide exceptional brand value.
iCubesWire, an AdTech platform, has announced the elevation of Lovin Dhawan as business director of growth and strategy. With experience spanning over a decade in digital media and business development, Dhawan is now on his way to leading iCubesWire’s growth strategies across key customers.
With over 5 years at iCubesWire as digital lead, Lovin has navigated various leadership roles. His past experiences as account director at Hungama Digital Services and Interactive Avenues have garnered him the expertise in driving innovative solutions and building client relationships. Leading key projects for iCubesWire for brands like Adani Group, Ambience, Swiggy he has backed his work with substantial business growth.
Commenting on the elevation, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Lovin’s elevation comes at a critical time when we are aggressively pursuing growth and innovation. His strategic vision and proven leadership are exactly what our team needs as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver groundbreaking solutions.”
Commenting on the elevation, said, “I am excited to take on this new role. I will focus on leveraging our advanced ad tech capabilities to deliver superior results and cultivate meaningful partnerships that drive our strategic objectives. It’s an exciting time to lead our growth and strategy, and I look forward to steering our amazing team to new heights.”
Under Dhawan’s leadership, iCubesWire is ready to enhance its operational capabilities and implement strategies that promise to redefine industry standards and deliver exceptional value to brands.