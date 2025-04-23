iD Fresh Food appoints Shobhit Malhotra as CEO – International Business

iD Fresh Food announced the appointment of Shobhit Malhotra as chief executive officer (CEO)– international business, effective immediately. The strategic move aligns with the company’s broader ambition of taking its brand global, starting with visionary leadership and focused investments in growth and market expansion.

In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead iD Fresh’s international journey, overseeing established operations in the GCC region and leading the brand's entry into high-potential markets. His focus will be on product innovation tailored to local consumer preferences in each market, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing distribution networks to establish iD Fresh as a trusted, premium and global fresh food brand.

Talking about the appointment, PC Musthafa, chairman and global CEO of iD Fresh Food, said, "Shobhit’s proven track record in leading business transformations across complex markets makes him a great fit for iD Fresh’s global ambitions. His passion for building purpose-led brands and his deep understanding of diverse consumer cultures aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing fresh and healthy food to the world. We are thrilled to welcome him to the iD family to lead the war against preservatives and chemicals."

Talking about his new role, Shobhit Malhotra said, "iD Fresh is not just a brand—it’s a movement towards healthier, more authentic food choices. I’m incredibly excited to be part of this journey and to contribute to building a globally trusted fresh food brand. The opportunity to scale a homegrown success story across new international frontiers is both humbling and energising."

Malhotra brings over two decades of leadership experience in the global consumer goods industry, having held senior positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and PepsiCo.

The company continues to grow at 25% on revenue and a strong EBITDA margin. Its recent organizational changes reflect its commitment to delivering sustainable growth and reinforcing its leadership in the industry. With a strong presence across India and the GCC, and plans to enter newer International markets, iD Fresh is poised for its next chapter of global growth.