iD Fresh Food elevates Abdul Nazer and Jaipal Singal to key leadership roles

iD Fresh Food has appointed Abdul Nazer as Co-Chair, moving from his previous role as Co-founder & Director, while Jaipal Singal has been elevated to the position of Vice Chairman. Singal will continue to serve as the company’s Global CFO.

The appointments come as iD Fresh Food accelerates its growth across India and international markets, while continuing to drive innovation in the clean-label, ready-to-cook segment.

P.C. Musthafa, Global CEO and Chairman, iD Fresh Food, said, “Abdul Nazer has been a pillar of strength for the organisation, bringing unmatched commitment, insight, and leadership to everything he does. His appointment as Co-Chair from the position of Co-founder & Director is a natural progression of his deep contribution to iD’s success.”

“Jaipal’s elevation to Vice Chairman is equally well-deserved as he has played a crucial role in steering the company’s financial strategic direction and building our culture of excellence. Together, their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to scale sustainably, innovate responsibly, and create long-term impact for communities.”

Abdul Nazer, Co-Chair, iD Fresh Food, said, “From our humble beginnings to becoming India’s leading fresh food brand, our focus has always been on delivering authenticity and quality to every household. As I step into this new chapter, I look forward to continuing our mission of building a sustainable, mission-driven organisation that brings wholesome, clean food to consumers across the world.”

Speaking about his elevation, Jaipal Singal, Vice Chairman & Global CFO, iD Fresh Food, said, “Over the past few years, I have witnessed iD’s incredible journey of purpose-driven growth, rooted in strong values and innovation. As we enter this next phase, my focus will be on enhancing the organisation’s financial resilience, driving sustainable, long-term value creation, and preparing for IPO readiness.”