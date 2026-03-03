iD Fresh Food elevates co-founders Jafar TK and Shamshudeen TK to the board

iD Fresh Food, has announced a key leadership development with the elevation of Jafar TK and Shamshudeen TK, co-founders of iD Fresh Food, as members of the Board. This move reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership as it prepares for the next phase of growth, including expansion across markets, categories, and its journey towards IPO readiness.

Speaking on the announcement, P.C. Musthafa, global CEO and chairman, iD Fresh Food, said, “Jafar and Shamshudeen have been integral to iD’s journey from the very beginning, contributing significantly to building both our market presence and operational backbone. Their elevation to the Board is a recognition of their deep commitment, entrepreneurial spirit, and leadership. As we enter the next phase of growth, their perspective and experience will be invaluable in shaping iD’s long-term strategy, while staying true to our core values of freshness, quality, and trust.”

Jafar TK has been closely involved in shaping and scaling iD’s sales function. He has played a pivotal role in expanding the brand’s presence across regions, strengthening distributor networks, driving retail expansion, and building strong trade relationships that have supported iD’s growth across markets.

Commenting on his elevation, Jafar TK, co-founder and board member, iD Fresh Food, said, “iD has always been about building something meaningful and long-term. From expanding our presence across markets to strengthening our relationships with partners and customers, it has been an enriching journey. As a board member, I look forward to contributing more strategically to the company’s growth and continuing to build a brand that consumers trust every day.”

Shamshudeen TK has been integral in strengthening the company’s manufacturing function, building iD’s production capabilities from the ground up. He has been central to establishing robust plant operations, driving process standardisation, and expanding capacity to support the company’s growing footprint.

Shamshudeen TK, co-founder and board member, iD Fresh Food, added, “Our focus at iD has always been on delivering fresh, high-quality products at scale. Building strong manufacturing and operational capabilities has been central to this journey. As we step into this next phase, I look forward to strengthening our processes, driving efficiency, and supporting iD’s continued growth while maintaining the highest standards of quality and consistency.”