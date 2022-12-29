IDAM House Of Brands appoints Ankit Shard as Associate Vice President

IDAM House Of Brands has recently roped in Ankit Shard as associate vice president. He will be handling the growth of the D2C business of the brands such as Bella Vita Organic Bella Vita Luxury and Bevzilla under the IDAM House of brands. Shard joins from OPENMIND an advertising agency, where he worked as business director/cluster lead and was based out of Singapore. Prior to this, he was with dentsu international as account director.