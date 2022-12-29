IDAM House Of Brands appoints Ankit Shard as Associate Vice President

He will be responsible for growing the D2C business of the brands under the IDAM House of brands.
IDAM House Of Brands has recently roped in Ankit Shard as associate vice president. He will be handling the growth of the D2C business of the brands such as Bella Vita Organic Bella Vita Luxury and Bevzilla under the IDAM House of brands. Shard joins from OPENMIND an advertising agency, where he worked as business director/cluster lead and was based out of Singapore. Prior to this, he was with dentsu international as account director.
An engineering graduate, Shard has expertise in large scale media buying and planning, Programmatic media, Search Engine Marketing, social media marketing & Strategic brand management. In the past, he has worked with Philips, Cheil India, and GroupM.