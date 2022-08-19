IDAM House of Brands appoints Kushal Aggarwal as CFO

IDAM House of Brands, a conglomerate of various FMCG brands and the parent company of Bella Vita Organic, has announced the latest appointment of Kushal Aggarwal as chief financial officer. In his new role, Kushal will spearhead and devise the finance and business strategies for IDAM while owning and managing the budget and profitability for the company. Alongside owning the finance function, Kushal will also be leading strategy for the company through his in-depth knowledge of numbers & understanding of the D2C ecosystem.