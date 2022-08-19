IDAM House of Brands appoints Kushal Aggarwal as CFO

In his new role, Kushal will spearhead and devise the finance and business strategies for IDAM.
IDAM House of Brands, a conglomerate of various FMCG brands and the parent company of Bella Vita Organic, has announced the latest appointment of Kushal Aggarwal as chief financial officer. In his new role, Kushal will spearhead and devise the finance and business strategies for IDAM while owning and managing the budget and profitability for the company. Alongside owning the finance function, Kushal will also be leading strategy for the company through his in-depth knowledge of numbers & understanding of the D2C ecosystem.
With over 10 years of experience in working closely with various start-ups in different sectors and helping the founders to manage & grow their businesses, Kushal had also founded HelloCFO, a financial & legal advisory firm for start-ups. Before joining IDAM House of Brands, he has worked as virtual CFO for various D2C start-up brands and also served in some top companies in his early career including EY, HT Media, Honda Motors and Shree Cements to name a few.
“We have to ensure that while the company grows bigger, it stays fitter, “remarks Kushal Aggarwal, chief financial officer- IDAM House of Brands. “I am thrilled to start my new position and look forward to working with IDAM. I believe that my expertise will fortify IDAM’s business momentum through the curation and implementation of efficient strategies which will thereby strengthen the growth trajectory of IDAM.”
On his appointment, Aakash Anand, founder and CEO of IDAM House of Brands commented, “Through his proven track record of driving enhanced results, I am confident that Kushal’s extensive experience and understanding of numbers and data intelligence would help steer the perfect sync of growth and profitability for IDAM. It gives me great delight to welcome him and we wish him the most success in his new role.”