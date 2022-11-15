IDAM House Of Brands appoints Tarvinder Pal as Chief Product Officer

Prior to this role, Pal has worked with Nykaa and has 18+ years of experience in the field of brand management and strategic product planning.
IDAM House Of Brands has announced the appointment of Tarvinder Pal as the chief product officer for their personal care brand Bella Vita Organic.
In the new role, Tarvinder will be overseeing all skincare and fragrance product-related activities within BVO coupled with its strategy and execution.
Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Idam House of Brands commenting on the appointment said, “Tarvinder is a promising balance of talent and experience. His exceptional outlook on the brand and its products will be an asset to the team, given his deep understanding of the industry. Especially with his target-oriented efforts, Bella Vita Organic is bound to blossom with his association.”
Pal added on this and said, “I take immense pleasure in being associated with a brand that takes the industry of skincare and fragrance to its next creative and customer-centric milestone. I await to unfold the growth prospects of the company and drive with an efficient and effective roadmap of product development measures.”