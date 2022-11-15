IDAM House Of Brands appoints Tarvinder Pal as Chief Product Officer

Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Idam House of Brands commenting on the appointment said, “Tarvinder is a promising balance of talent and experience. His exceptional outlook on the brand and its products will be an asset to the team, given his deep understanding of the industry. Especially with his target-oriented efforts, Bella Vita Organic is bound to blossom with his association.”

Pal added on this and said, “I take immense pleasure in being associated with a brand that takes the industry of skincare and fragrance to its next creative and customer-centric milestone. I await to unfold the growth prospects of the company and drive with an efficient and effective roadmap of product development measures.”